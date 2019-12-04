Chicago Police

At Least 1 Hurt in Police-Involved Shooting on Chicago’s West Side

Another person was taken to an area hospital after police, suspects exchanged fire

At least one person was injured after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday evening, Chicago police officials say.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, the shooting occurred during an "armed encounter" Wednesday evening near the intersection of Wilcox and Pulaski in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Chicago police officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire at the scene, and at least one of the suspects was hit.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and is in serious-to-critical condition.

Chicago police say that they recovered a weapon from the scene:

Fire officials say that another person was taken to an area hospital in good condition, but did not specify what led to the hospitalization. 

