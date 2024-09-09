At $13k, the ‘most expensive martini in the US' is at a restaurant in Chicago

You've probably heard about martinis that are shaken, not stirred -- but you may not have heard about one that features 150 diamonds in 14k gold: And you can get it at one Chicago restaurant.

The "Marrow Martini," a martini served up with a diamond tennis necklace is now on the menu at Adalina, a popular Italian restaurant at 912 N. State Street in Chicago, according to a press release. The cocktail's price tag? $13,000.

According to the release, it's the "most expensive martini in the U.S."

The diamond-studded cocktail is part of a collaboration between the restaurant and Marrow Fine, the jewelry shop located just beneath it, the release said.

The pairing features a martini and a piece of jewelry -- a 9.00ctw diamond tennis necklace, with 150 diamonds in 14k gold paired with a "smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini" created by the Adalina's Coin Hofer, who in 2022 was named "Sommelier of the Year" by the Michelin Guide, the release said.

Marrow Fine's founder Jillian Sassone in the release said she suspects the pairing will "make for a few very memorable evenings."

As of Sept. 9, the drink dubbed the "Marrow Martini" was on Adalina's menu, and it's expected to remain available until further notice.