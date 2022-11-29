Astros' José Abreu: White Sox Made Offer to Return in 2023

José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman.

Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.

“The White Sox did make me an offer,” Abreu said in Spanish, according to an English translation by an Astros interpreter. “It was a really good offer, but I think we’ll leave it there.”

Watch LIVE as José Abreu and Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane address the media.

A Telemundo reporter interpreted the same Spanish words, which translate to an offer that "was not bad.” A White Sox reporter who has covered Abreu for years heard a different, but similar word in Spanish that translates to an “informal” offer.

In this presser, José Abreu said in Spanish that the White Sox made him an offer “Hicieron una oferta. No formal, pero una oferta” (They made an offer. Not formal, but an offer) and left it at that as far as details.



Abreu reiterated his respect for everyone with the White Sox https://t.co/WQGFNcO4mN — James Fegan (@JRFegan) November 29, 2022

Either way, the White Sox discussed bringing Abreu back for a 10th season. He offered his appreciation and respect for his teammates, the Sox and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in Tuesday's press conference.

Abreu, who turns 36 in January, was also asked what made sense about joining the Astros at this stage in his career.

“It’s simple,” Abreu said through the interpreter. “I think I just want to be part of a great family. And the last six years, I think the Houston Astros have created a great culture, great family here.

“I want to be part of that, and also, most importantly, I want to win.”

Abreu leaves the White Sox ranking third on their all-time home run list. He became the fourth Sox player to win AL MVP in 2020 and the first since Frank Thomas in 1994.

Reinsdorf penned a farewell to Abreu on Tuesday.

"I am grateful to José for his friendship, and the impact he made for the White Sox franchise both on the field and in the community," a statement by Reinsdorf read in part.

"I want to thank him for always representing the values of the White Sox organization and the great city of Chicago -- strength, hard work, pride and tenacity. His legacy is written in the White Sox record books forever.”

