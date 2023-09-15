chicago news

Assistant principal at Chicago charter school fatally shot inside Loop high-rise

The assistant principal at a Chicago charter school was identified as the person shot and killed during an argument late Thursday night inside a Loop condo building, authorities said.

Abnerd Joseph, who served as assistant principal of culture at Intrinsic Schools' downtown campus, was shot at around 7:38 p.m. inside a high-rise building in the 10-100 block of East Monroe, according to authorities. The 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital where he died.

According to police, Joseph was involved in a verbal altercation with a man who produced a gun and fired shots, striking him. The suspect, a 45-year-old man, was taken into custody and had yet to be charged as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Joseph, according to Intrinsic's website, joined its downtown campus in the summer of 2022 and previously worked at KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools.

