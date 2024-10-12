Assault suspect shot by police during Brighton Park shootout

A Chicago police officer shot and wounded a man wanted for aggravated assault during a shootout in Brighton Park early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of aggravated assault and a person with a gun inside a business in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 12:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Police found a man with a gun who fired shots when officers tried to disarm him. At least one officer fired back, striking the suspect, according to police.

Officers began first aid on the suspect, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

No officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least a month.