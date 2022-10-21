As White Sox Manager Search Continues, Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy

By Tim Stebbins

By Tim Stebbins

One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season.

The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release.

Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was linked to the White Sox’ managerial opening in initial speculation after Tony La Russa stepped away due to health-related issues.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported earlier this month the Sox want to hire a veteran manager to replace La Russa, naming Bochy — who retired after the 2019 season — Ron Washington and Mike Shildt as “leading candidates.”

Bochy, however, has not been linked to the Sox in recent weeks. NBC Sports Chicago’s Ryan McGuffey reported Oct. 12 the team had not had any conversations with Bochy to date.

A report by MLB insider Jon Heyman on Friday said Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are “among many” candidates in the mix for the White Sox’ job.

With the Rangers hiring Bochy, the Sox, Royals and Marlins are the remaining teams still searching for their next manager.

The Blue Jays removed the interim tag on John Schneider Friday, signing him to a three-year deal.

