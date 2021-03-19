As Violence Against Asian Americans Takes Mental Toll, Here Are 5 Chicago-Area Groups Providing Resources

As Chicago's Asian-American community expresses concern about recent violence against people of Asian descent around the country, especially after the shooting spree in Atlanta, there is a renewed effort to focus on mental health.

These five Chicago-area organizations provide mental health resources to the Asian American community:

Asian Mental Health Collective: "The Asian Mental Health Collective aspires to make mental health easily available, approachable, and accessible to Asian communities worldwide."

Asian Health Coalition: "Over the past 20 years, the Asian Health Coalition has aimed to eliminate health disparities among Asian, Pacific Islander, African, and other communities of color by utilizing a collaborative partnership approach to support the development and implementation of culturally and linguistically appropriate health programs and initiatives."

Asian Human Services: "Since its beginnings in 1978, Asian Human Services (AHS) has delivered on a singular purpose: to ensure that every immigrant and refugee across Chicagoland has access to personalized support and services necessary to become prosperous members of society."

Midwest Asian Health Association: "MAHA community mental health clinic promotes public awareness about the mental health problems in the Asian American populations and provides community support, counseling services, and therapy."

Korean American Women in Need: "KAN-WIN’S mission is to eradicate gender-based violence, including domestic violence and sexual assault, especially for women and children across Asian American communities and beyond through culturally competent services, community engagement, and advocacy."

"How do we reimagine care in a culture that really is a culture of trauma," said Rohan Zhou-Lee, founder of Blasian March, which promotes solidarity between Black and Asian communities. "A culture that is built on the genocide of the indigenous and the slavery of the Africans and the exploited labor of the Asian Americans."

"Art has inspired activism," Zhou-Lee Art said at Collaboraction’s Crucial Conversations in Chicago, "reflects truth in our society and art can provide so much healing for our society."