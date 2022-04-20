Illinois Lottery

As the Powerball Reaches $370 Million, Here's Where Recent Winning Illinois Lottery Tickets Have Been Sold

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

If you're thinking of buying an lotto ticket this week, keep these things in mind:

First, Wednesday's Powerball Jacket drawing will reach $370 million.

And second, in the past 16 months more than a dozen Illinois Lottery players have won at least $1 million each.

Illinois Lottery 23 hours ago

Powerball Celebrates 30th Birthday With Jackpot Worth $370 Million This Week

lottery Apr 19

A $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon. Here's How Much Lottery Players Leave on the Table

Illinois Lottery Apr 18

This Small Illinois Town Just Sold a $1 Million Powerball Ticket

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, no one in the state has won the jackpot in recent memory.

According to Illinois lottery officials, 10 players across the state have won prizes worth at least $1 million in the last 16 months. And 3 players have won $2 million in Powerball drawings.

Here are the cities in Illinois where winning tickets were purchased:

  • April 16, 2022: $1 Million, Marseilles
  • Feb. 12, 2022: $2 Million, Girard
  • Nov. 22, 2022: $1 Million, Illinois Lottery website
  • Sept. 15, 2021: $2 Million, Illinois Lottery website
  • Sept. 15, 2021: $1 Million, Camberia
  • Aug. 28, 2021: $1 Million, Shawneetown
  • July 24, 2021: $1 Million, Naperville
  • Mar. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Springfield
  • Jan. 23, 2021: $2 Million, Springfield
  • Jan. 23, 2021: $1 Million, Taylorville
  • Jan 20, 2021: $1 Million, Sterling
  • Jan. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Chicago
  • Jan. 16, 2021: $1 Million, Marion

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the first Powerball drawing took place in April 1992, with a starting jackpot of $2 million. The world record $1.586 billion Powerball Jackpot was set in January 2016.

So far in 2022, the Powerball jackpot has been hit twice.

Drawings for the Powerball take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. Central time, according to officials.

This article tagged under:

Illinois LotteryPowerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us