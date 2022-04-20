As the Powerball Reaches $370 Million, Here's Where Recent Winning Illinois Lottery Tickets Have Been Sold

If you're thinking of buying an lotto ticket this week, keep these things in mind:

First, Wednesday's Powerball Jacket drawing will reach $370 million.

And second, in the past 16 months more than a dozen Illinois Lottery players have won at least $1 million each.

However, no one in the state has won the jackpot in recent memory.

According to Illinois lottery officials, 10 players across the state have won prizes worth at least $1 million in the last 16 months. And 3 players have won $2 million in Powerball drawings.

Here are the cities in Illinois where winning tickets were purchased:

April 16, 2022: $1 Million, Marseilles

$1 Million, Marseilles Feb. 12, 2022: $2 Million, Girard

$2 Million, Girard Nov. 22, 2022: $1 Million, Illinois Lottery website

$1 Million, Illinois Lottery website Sept. 15, 2021: $2 Million, Illinois Lottery website

$2 Million, Illinois Lottery website Sept. 15, 2021: $1 Million, Camberia

$1 Million, Camberia Aug. 28, 2021: $1 Million, Shawneetown

$1 Million, Shawneetown July 24, 2021: $1 Million, Naperville

$1 Million, Naperville Mar. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Springfield

$1 Million, Springfield Jan. 23, 2021: $2 Million, Springfield

$2 Million, Springfield Jan. 23, 2021: $1 Million, Taylorville

$1 Million, Taylorville Jan 20, 2021: $1 Million, Sterling

$1 Million, Sterling Jan. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Chicago

$1 Million, Chicago Jan. 16, 2021: $1 Million, Marion

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the first Powerball drawing took place in April 1992, with a starting jackpot of $2 million. The world record $1.586 billion Powerball Jackpot was set in January 2016.

So far in 2022, the Powerball jackpot has been hit twice.

Drawings for the Powerball take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. Central time, according to officials.