As summer travel nears, here's a look at this year's bargain destinations, according to Kayak

With the summer travel season just around the corner, travel services website Kayak has released its list of bargain deals to take advantage of this year, with a look at the cheapest domestic and international destinations, on average across the U.S.

While temperatures are beginning to heat up nationwide, prices on summer flights have cooled for many locations, with many of this summer's domestic bargain flights coming in the southern U.S.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Leading the pack in a two-way tie is Atlanta, Georgia and Tampa, Florida, with both southern cities boasting an average summer airfare of $262.

Joining the two cities with average airfares under $300 include Raleigh, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota and New York City.

For those wanting to get out of the U.S. for a little bit, it was a pair of Canadian cities leading the list for cheapest international destinations, with a third city landing in the top five.

Toronto leads the way with an average airfare of $331, with Calgary joining as the only other city below $400, with an average price of $366.

Rounding out the top five were three destinations just over $400, with San Salvador, El Salvador, Mexico City and Montreal completing the list's top five.

As far as the best time to fly this summer, Kayak recommends hitting the skies from either May 19 to June 8 or from Aug. 11-31.

Although not among the most inexpensive destinations, price drops have been seen with popular tourist destinations worldwide, cities in Asia, Europe and Africa are all cheaper when compared to 2024 prices.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As for cities worldwide that saw the most significant price drops, Sydney, Australia led the list with airfares approximately 23% cheaper than they were last summer.

Hong Kong, Stockholm, Oslo and Milan were among popular international destinations with price decreases at or above 15%, with Sacramento and Detroit seeing the most significant price decreases among domestic cities.

More information on Kayak's findings for this summer can be found here.