As SNL prepares for 50-year anniversary, Chicago's Second City celebrates alumni involved with show

As cast and crew from a half-century of airtime prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of legendary NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, Chicago's Second City is celebrating its long list of connections with the renowned program.

Known as an iconic improvised comedy troupe, dozens of Second City alum have gone on to become SNL cast members or writers, with a link between the two tracing back to the show's first cast in 1975.

Three members of the "Not Ready for Primetime" cast that opened the show 50 years ago, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Gilda Radner, performed with Second City prior to their time on SNL.

Across five decades on the air, each generation of SNL cast members has been impacted by Second City alum, with several going on to accumulate further accolades in their career beyond the show.

A full list of Second City alum who have gone on to work on SNL can be found below:

Cast members

Dan Aykroyd

Peter Aykroyd

Vanessa Bayer

Jim Belushi

John Belushi

Aidy Bryant

Brian Doyle-Murray

Bill Murray

Rachel Dratch

Robin Duke

Chris Farley

Tina Fey

Mary Gross

Tim Kazurinsky

David Koechner

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tim Meadows

Jerry Minor

Alex Moffat

Mike Myers

Michael Patrick O’Brien

Amy Poehler

Gilda Radner

Chris Redd

Tim Robinson

Tony Rosato

Horatio Sanz

Martin Short

Cecily Strong

Jason Sudeikis

Nancy Walls

Writers

Nate Herman

Michael McCarthy

Bob Odenkirk

Cindy Caponera

Tom Gianas

Adam McKay

Lori Nasso

Ali Farahnakian

Liz Cackowski

Joe Kelly

John Lutz

Rich Talarico

Matt Craig

Tom Flanigan

Shelly Gossman

Katie Rich

Tim Robinson

Alison Gates

Alan Linic

Other

Del Close (“House Metaphysician”)

