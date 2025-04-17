As Real ID deadline nears, here's how to find out if you already have one

We're just weeks away from the Real ID deadline taking effect, meaning that you won't be able to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal facilities without a Real ID.

But not everyone will need one, and others may already have one.

With the Real ID rollout causing confusion both in Illinois and across the United States, here's what to know before you make your way to the DMV.

How do I find out if I have a Real ID already?

If your driver's license or state ID card is Real ID-compliant, your card will have a star displayed in the right-hand corner.

The Real ID deadline is set for May 7.

Do you need a Real ID?

Real ID compliant identification will be needed to fly, but valid U.S. passports can also be used.

Aside from flying, Real IDs will also be needed to enter certain federal facilities. But contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said at a recent news conference.

Giannoulias noted if you’re not traveling after May 7, you probably don’t need a Real ID right away. Given the recent surge at Illinois DMVs, he advised Illinoisans who don’t need a Real ID in May to consider holding off to avoid waits at facilities.

The Illinois Secretary of State states Real IDs are "optional" for many on its online portal. More information can be found here.

“Most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7 and they can still get one after that date. Before visiting the supercenter or any of our DMVs, I urge you to confirm that you actually need a Real ID by visiting realid.ilsos.gov," Giannoulias' office said.

Where can you get a Real ID?

A large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season. But these days, 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter."

The identification cards can also be obtained at other Illinois DMVs. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

More information is available here.

What do you need to obtain a Real ID?

Residents will need to bring four items with them to obtain the card. Find the full checklist here.

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required.

Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.

In his statement, Giannoulias said DMVs will continue to issue REAL IDs after May 7.



He also announced the office is extending its Real ID Saturdays program until the end of May to provide more options to get one.