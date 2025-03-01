Some people know it by Fat Tuesday. For others, it's Paczki Day, a whole day devoted to a sweet Polish tradition - fried pastries filled with either fruit or cream and often topped with powdered sugar.
But don't confuse paczki with donuts; paczki dough is richer, and the ingredients are different.
If you're thinking about indulging and contemplating getting a treat on Fat Tuesday, which is March 4th this year, you have plenty of choices.
Here are more than 30 spots across Chicago and the suburbs serving up paczki this year.
Bakeries
- Ace Bakery, 3241 S. Halsted St.
- Alliance Bakery, 1736 W. Division St.
- Andy's Deli & Bakery Mikolajczyk Sausage Shop
- Beck's Crown Bakery, Crown Point, Indiana
- Bennison's Bakery, Evanston
- Bridgeport Bakery 2.0, 2907 S. Archer Ave.
- Chicago Pastry, Bloomingdale
- Deerfields Bakery, 813 Waukegan Road
- DeEtta's Bakery, Naperville
- Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.
- Donut Den, Joliet
- Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.
- Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.
- Kolatek's Bakery - 2445 N. Harlem Ave. and in Palatine
- Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee
- Henze's Bakery, Valparaiso, Indiana
- Huck Finn Restaurants, Oak Lawn, South Archer and South Pulaski
- Fleckenstein's Bakery, Mokena and New Lenox
- Kirsten’s Danish Bakery, Burr Ridge
- Kuppie's Bakery, Villa Park
- "Original" Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.
- Orland Park Bakery, 14850 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park
- Palermo Bakery, Norridge
- Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.
- Roeser's Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave.
- Smack Dab Chicago, 6730 North Clark Street
- Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie
- Toni Patisserie and Café, Hinsdale and Loop locations
- Vanille Patisserie, Lincoln Park and West Loop Gate (Partnership with Benninson’s Bakery)
- Weber's Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave.
- Wolf's Bakery, Evergreen Park
Grocery Stores
- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets
- Deli 4 You Market
- Jewel
- Mariano's
- Meijer
- Pete's Fresh Market
- Tony's Fresh Market
