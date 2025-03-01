Some people know it by Fat Tuesday. For others, it's Paczki Day, a whole day devoted to a sweet Polish tradition - fried pastries filled with either fruit or cream and often topped with powdered sugar.

But don't confuse paczki with donuts; paczki dough is richer, and the ingredients are different.

If you're thinking about indulging and contemplating getting a treat on Fat Tuesday, which is March 4th this year, you have plenty of choices.

Here are more than 30 spots across Chicago and the suburbs serving up paczki this year.

Bakeries

Ace Bakery, 3241 S. Halsted St.

Alliance Bakery, 1736 W. Division St.

Andy's Deli & Bakery Mikolajczyk Sausage Shop

Beck's Crown Bakery, Crown Point, Indiana

Bennison's Bakery, Evanston

Bridgeport Bakery 2.0, 2907 S. Archer Ave.

Chicago Pastry, Bloomingdale

Deerfields Bakery, 813 Waukegan Road

DeEtta's Bakery, Naperville

Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.

Donut Den, Joliet

Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.

Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.

Kolatek's Bakery - 2445 N. Harlem Ave. and in Palatine

Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Henze's Bakery, Valparaiso, Indiana

Huck Finn Restaurants, Oak Lawn, South Archer and South Pulaski

Fleckenstein's Bakery, Mokena and New Lenox

Kirsten’s Danish Bakery, Burr Ridge

Kuppie's Bakery, Villa Park

"Original" Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.

Orland Park Bakery, 14850 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park

Palermo Bakery, Norridge

Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.

Roeser's Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave.

Smack Dab Chicago, 6730 North Clark Street

Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie

Toni Patisserie and Café, Hinsdale and Loop locations

Vanille Patisserie, Lincoln Park and West Loop Gate (Partnership with Benninson’s Bakery)

Weber's Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave.

Wolf's Bakery, Evergreen Park

Grocery Stores

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets

Deli 4 You Market

Jewel

Mariano's

Meijer

Pete's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market