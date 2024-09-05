As Mega Millions jackpot soars, here's what to know

The multi-state Mega Millions game once again did not have a winner in Tuesday’s drawing, sending the jackpot for the game soaring.

Nobody won the $681 million jackpot on Tuesday night according to lottery officials. That jackpot will rise to an estimated $740 million for the next drawing of the game.

Two players in Kansas and Michigan matched five numbers, earning $1 million apiece in the game. A total of 32 other players matched four numbers and the gold “Mega Ball,” winning $10,000 in the game.

Here are all the other details you need to know.

When is the next drawing?

The next drawing will be held Friday at approximately 10 p.m. Drawings are held each week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

How do you play Mega Millions?

There are multiple ways to win the Mega Millions drawing, but the important thing to know is that each set of numbers costs $2. Each ticket comes with five numbers and a “Mega Ball” number.

Players can also purchase a “Megaplier” feature for $1 per entry. That will increase non-jackpot prize winnings by up to five times, according to officials.

How to win Mega Millions

There are nine different prize levels in the game, culminating in the jackpot, which is awarded to players who match all five numbers and the “Mega Ball” number.

Matching the five main numbers without the Mega Ball will earn a cool $1 million, though Megaplier players can boost that to up to $5 million.

Matching the gold “Mega Ball” comes with a $2 prize, while matching three regular numbers comes with a $10 prize.

A full prize breakdown can be found here.