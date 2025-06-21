As Kroger plans to close dozens of stores, are any Illinois locations on the chopping block?

Kroger, a nationwide grocery and pharmacy giant with several stores in Illinois, announced plans to close approximately 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months.

According to TODAY.com, the news was first disclosed in their first quarter earnings report released Friday.

Kroger did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for a statement regarding the closures.

The company's earnings report says nearly 410,000 employees work to serve its over 11 million customers.

The company did not specify which locations would close, suggesting that it will base its decision on long-term financial performance, store overlap and customer behavior.

It is also unclear if the closures will only affect Kroger stores, or stores from chains that are owned by Kroger, such as Mariano's, Food4Less, Ralph's and Roundy's.

According to the company, all impacted employees will be offered positions at nearby locations.

Though there are 25 Kroger locations in Illinois, the vast majority are located well outside the Chicago area, with Mariano's stores in the Chicago area representing Kroger's presence.

The closest Kroger stores to the Chicago area include locations in Bourbonnais, Washington and Ottawa.