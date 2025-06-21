Retail

As Kroger plans to close dozens of stores, are any Illinois locations on the chopping block?

The nationwide grocery giant announced plans to close approximately 60 stores nationwide.

By NBC Chicago Staff and Alex Portée | TODAY

Kroger, a nationwide grocery and pharmacy giant with several stores in Illinois, announced plans to close approximately 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months.

According to TODAY.com, the news was first disclosed in their first quarter earnings report released Friday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kroger did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for a statement regarding the closures.

The company's earnings report says nearly 410,000 employees work to serve its over 11 million customers.

Chicago Police 45 mins ago

2nd suspect charged in connection to accidental shooting death of CPD officer

Rhode Island 6 hours ago

Rhode Island lawmakers pass bill to ban sales of assault weapons​

The company did not specify which locations would close, suggesting that it will base its decision on long-term financial performance, store overlap and customer behavior.

It is also unclear if the closures will only affect Kroger stores, or stores from chains that are owned by Kroger, such as Mariano's, Food4Less, Ralph's and Roundy's.

According to the company, all impacted employees will be offered positions at nearby locations.

Though there are 25 Kroger locations in Illinois, the vast majority are located well outside the Chicago area, with Mariano's stores in the Chicago area representing Kroger's presence.

The closest Kroger stores to the Chicago area include locations in Bourbonnais, Washington and Ottawa.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Retail
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us