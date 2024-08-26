As Kroger, Albertson defend merger plans in court, here's which Illinois stores are being sold

A three-week court hearing opened Monday over the planned merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons - a union that regulators argue would eliminate competition and raise grocery prices in a time of already high food price inflation.

On Monday, Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, told a federal judge that it might have to lay off workers, close stores and even exit some markets if the merger isn't permitted to move forward.

Albertsons and Kroger, the parent of Chicago-area retailer Mariano's, proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history in October 2022. But the Federal Trade Commission sued to prevent the $24.6 billion deal. The FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block the merger while its complaint goes before an in-house administrative law judge.

As NBC Chicago reported in July, nearly three-dozen grocery stores in Illinois are being sold to another operator as Kroger and Albertsons continue pursuing the massive merger. The companies agreed to sell nearly 600 stores to C & S in April.

The divestment sale is meant to convince regulators to allow the merger to move forward, though the lawsuit by the FTC remains ongoing.

The stores that will be part of the divestment sale will not close, according to the companies, and existing collective bargaining agreements would still be honored under the arrangement.

Here is the full list of the 35 Illinois stores impacted by the sale:

Jewel-Osco Locations:

12001 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

87 West 87th Street, Chicago

1537 North Larkin Avenue, Joliet

12803 South Harlem Avenue, Palos Heights

Mariano's Locations:

802 East Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights

144 South Gary Avenue, Bloomingdale

3350 North Western Avenue, Chicago

5353 North Elston Avenue, Chicago

1800 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago

5201 North Sheridan Road, Chicago

1500 North Clybourn Avenue Suite 104, Chicago

3857 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago

105 Northwest highway, Crystal Lake

2999 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

10 East Golf Road, Des Plaines

678 North York Street, Elmhurst

21001 South LaGrange Road, Frankfort

6655 Grand Avenue, Gurnee

1350 East Route 22, Lake Zurich

345 West Roosevelt Avenue, Lombard

1300 South Naper Boulevard, Naperville

784 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook

11000 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn

545 North Hicks Road, Palatine

1900 South Cumberland Avenue, Park Ridge

3358 West Touhy Avenue, Skokie

1720 North Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills

3020 Wolf Road, Westchester

4700 Gilbert Avenue, Western Springs

150 West 63rd Street, Westmont

625 South Main Street, Wheaton

1822 Willow Road, Winnetka

Albertsons currently operates 188 Jewel-Osco locations in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, while Kroger operates an unspecified number of locations in Illinois under its own banner.