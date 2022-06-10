As Inflation Rises, Here's How Expensive Some Grocery Items Have Become in Chicago

The pace of inflation has accelerated nationwide including in Chicago, with prices soaring on everything from gas to housing and groceries.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.99, according to the latest numbers from AAA. But in Chicago, the average price is well above that - at more than $6 a gallon.

"It's getting very expensive to do a lot of this as evidenced by gas especially, which makes you not even want to drive anymore," said one resident, Marton Baylor.

So, just how much more are you paying this year? NBC News took a look at a few grocery items to find out. Here's what was discovered:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago Price Increases

Item Old Price New Price % Increase Orange Juice/60 oz. $3.63 $3.69 1% Eggs/dozen $2.13 $3.31 55% Chicken breast/1 lb. $3.42 $4.44 30% Fresh ground beef/1 lb. $4.95 $5.58 13% Bacon/16 oz. $5.62 $6.46 15% Bread/loaf $3.05 $2.71 13% Source: NBC News

The U.S. Department of Labor says the consumer price index jumped by 8.6% last month, its biggest increase 1981. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department maintains its policies are working and that the economy remains strong.

Despite the Biden administration's insistence, people are having to make sacrifices nationwide.

"It's definitely getting hard... I am raising three kids, and I am not working right now," said Chicagoan Ashley Bloomingburg. "Gas is just...whew... I am thinking about starting to ride a bike.

Another resident said his spending is way up, and he's not just talking about money.

"Spending more time making my decisions on what to buy and what not to buy," Tyrone Horton said.