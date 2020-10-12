As Indiana Continues to Break Case Records, State Could Be Added to Chicago's Quarantine List

For the eleventh day in a row, Indiana on Monday broke its own record for average daily new coronavirus cases.

The state is currently averaging more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus per day, more than twice its average during the May "peak."

At the same time, the daily new case rate per 100,000 residents on Monday sat at 22.4, well above the threshold needed to be added to Chicago's travel order, which would require travelers visiting and returning to the city from Indiana to quarantine for 14 days. Currently, states with a rate of 15 or higher are added to Chicago's list.

Chicago health officials last Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and would be added to the list this week if the state did bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added last week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said. City officials are expected to update the travel list Tuesday.

Already, Indiana has a higher positivity rate than any of its adjacent states with a rate of 9.4% on Monday.

Health officials in the state reported 1,581 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases bring the statewide total to 136,555 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,568 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 21,657 total tests were administered to 9,848 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rose slightly to 5.3% on all tests and 9.4% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,495,852 individuals have been tested, with 2,357,865 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Monday, state officials reported 15.6% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 35.6% were available.

Ventilator use rose slightly to 4.2% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 78.7% available statewide.