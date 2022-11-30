As Flu Cases Rise, Tamiflu Shortages Begin to Affect Pharmacies

As temperatures drop and cases of influenza rise both locally and nationwide, some pharmacies are beginning to struggle with a shortage of a medication widely used to treat the flu.

Increased demand due to the rise in cases has been observed in recent weeks, according to a spokesperson from CVS.

Additionally, a statement from Walgreens acknowledged "temporary and isolated" shortages of Tamiflu at their pharmacies. Those looking for Tamiflu are advised to call their local Walgreens and ask about availability.

According to data from GoodRx, prescription fills for Tamilfu have reached their highest fall levels since 2013, with demand expected to rise with winter still on the horizon.

Prescription fills are currently on a similar pace to the 2017-18 flu season, which saw the highest overall fill rate of the past nine years.