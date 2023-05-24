As ‘Flash Drought' Develops, Experts Offer Tips for Lawns, Gardens and More

As a “flash drought” potentially emerges in parts of the Chicago area, experts are offering tips for those looking to keep their lawns and gardens in shape, while also conserving water in the process.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Chicago Metropolitan Area, especially in areas west and south of the city, have not seen an “appreciable rainfall” since early April, and are running at least 3-to-5 inches shy of their normal monthly rain totals.

In fact, the month of May could end up being the second-driest May on record, and thanks to the rapid drying-out of soil and the ebbing of streamflows in area rivers, a “flash drought” is potentially occurring in the region.

A “flash drought” occurs when dry conditions in soil and waterways rapidly intensify, generally because of a lack of rainfall or because of long periods of above-average temperatures.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The last significant rainfall measured in the city of Chicago occurred on May 8, and rain isn’t in the forecast for the rest of May.

According to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey, there are numerous steps that residents can take to protect plants and to conserve water as drought conditions intensify.

For starters, those mowing their lawns should raise their blade to at least three inches. USGS officials say that higher grass cuts encourage roots to grow deeper into the ground, which in turn helps maintain levels of soil moisture.

Those who use fertilizer on their lawns are urged to keep that to a minimum at this time, as such products require additional water.

Watering lawns is okay, but according to the Red Cross, lawns only need to be watered every five-to-seven days during the summer. Residents are also urged to water their lawns in short bursts, rather than during one long session, as it better allows water to absorb into the ground before more is added.

While established plants tend to survive drought conditions better than new plants, experts say that watering those plants is key to long-term survival. Reusing water when possible, especially from showers, can help minimize water bills.

Longer-term, residents are urged to plant native plants and drought-tolerant grasses, shrubs and trees, and to group plants together based on how much water the vegetation requires.

Placing mulch around plants can also help to maintain soil moisture, according to the USGS.

Finally, homeowners are urged to make sure that sprinklers are accurately aimed at grasses and plants, as water reaching asphalt can trigger higher water bills.

Water conservation can also be employed within the home. The Red Cross suggests replacing showerheads with ultra low-flow versions when possible.

Dishwashers and laundry machines should only be operated when full.

Residents are also urged to defrost food in refrigerators, rather than using running water.

More tips can be found on Ready.gov, and on the Red Cross’ website.

As for when we could see more rain, long-range climate modeling indicates that normal precipitation levels are expected in June, but no rain is currently in the extended forecast for the Chicago area.