As daylight saving time begins, temperatures to warm in Chicago area

With daylight saving time beginning early Sunday morning, it will both look and feel like spring by the end of the weekend and early next week, marking a swift turn from Friday's wintry mix in the Chicago area.

Residual precipitation dissipated from the region in the early evening hours, leaving cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing.

Low temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s, but the mercury is expected to quickly rise as the sun comes out Saturday morning, with highs likely to reach the upper 40s by the late afternoon.

That warm-up will persist into Sunday, the first day of daylight saving time, with clocks "springing forward" at 2 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s on Sunday, alongside mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with winds up to 20 miles per hour possible.

By Monday, it'll feel like mid-spring in the Chicago area, with sunny skies and highs forecasted to reach the low 60s - but it may not even be the warmest day of the week.

While temperatures are expected to cool back into the 50s as cloud cover moves into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures could near 70 degrees by next Friday, which would mark the warmest day of 2025 thus far.

Though it's still a week out, current forecasts suggest the chance of thunderstorms next Saturday morning ahead of a cooldown that could bring high temperatures back into the 40s.