As Customers Prepare For Change to Drive-Thru Ordering, Portillo's Believes Transition Will Be Embraced

While many Chicago-area residents likely have memories of waiting in a packed Portillo's drive-thru lane in freezing cold weather to pay with cash, the iconic chain announced earlier this week that those days are quickly coming to an end.

Portillo's announced on Tuesday that drive-thru orders are switching to cashless only payments, presenting a major change to a system that has become renowned among Chicago-area residents for it's uniqueness and efficiency.

"The safety of Portillo’s team members and more efficient operations to benefit restaurant guests were the main drivers behind the change," a Portillo's spokesperson told NBC 5.

The change is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, with cash payments still accepted for customers who are entering the restaurant to pay for their food.

Though it may seem like the end of an era for some customers, a statement from Portillo's to NBC 5 said that the chain has received a mostly positive response among limited feedback.

Portillo's certainly doesn't expect the transition to drive away any long-time customers.

"We believe our team members and our guests will be open to the change at our restaurants," a Portillo's spokesperson told NBC 5.

The chain also added that the majority of drive-thru customers already pay with a debit or credit card, and that there are no plans to switch to a cashless-only system for inside the restaurant.

According to Portillo's, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are all accepted as methods of payment for drive-thru customers.

Originally based exclusively in the Chicago area, Portillo's now has locations in Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Florida, Arizona and California.