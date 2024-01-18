As Chicago temperatures warm, you might discover you have frozen pipes. Here's what to do

As Chicago temperatures and wind chills begin to thaw out, so are the frozen pipes at homes and businesses across the area, leading to flooded basements, office spaces and costly repairs.

There are steps you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing in the first place. But what if they are already frozen -- and how would you know?

If you turn on the bathroom or kitchen faucet and see only a few drops or a trickle of water, this could be a sign your pipes are frozen, according to Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

If that is the case, there are a few things you can do to thaw your pipes:

Turn on the faucet — Keep it running. Allowing the faucet to drip even slightly can help prevent a pipe from bursting.

— Keep it running. Allowing the faucet to drip even slightly can help prevent a pipe from bursting. Apply heat to the frozen area — Slowly apply heat using a hair dryer. Direct air close to the faucet end of the pipe and gradually move toward the coldest section. Be careful not to overheat the hair dryer or blow a fuse. Make sure not to use a propane torch as it can damage the pipe and also poses a fire risk.

— Slowly apply heat using a hair dryer. Direct air close to the faucet end of the pipe and gradually move toward the coldest section. Be careful not to overheat the hair dryer or blow a fuse. Make sure not to use a propane torch as it can damage the pipe and also poses a fire risk. Continue to apply heat — Don’t stop heating until full water pressure is restored. Even then, it’s a good idea to leave the faucet open for a few minutes after the pipe is thawed. This will give the ice time to completely clear from the line.

— Don’t stop heating until full water pressure is restored. Even then, it’s a good idea to leave the faucet open for a few minutes after the pipe is thawed. This will give the ice time to completely clear from the line. Check all faucets and prevent pipes from freezing in the future — Examine each faucet in your home for any other frozen pipes. One frozen pipe may mean that others have been affected as well.

It will likely take around 30 minutes for pipes to thaw. However, this may vary depending on how cold it is, how long the pipe has been frozen and its location. If you're not successful with any of the above steps, you'll want to call a plumber for help.

How to prevent frozen pipes

If none of your pipes have frozen — and you want to prevent that from happening — here's what the American Red Cross suggests:

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Make sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe — even at a trickle — helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures. While you may incur a higher heating bill, you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

A number of other measures are recommended by the American Red Cross before temperatures fall — if they're expected to drop below 20 degrees.