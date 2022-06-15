As Chicago Continues to See Extreme Heat, Experts Warn of of Heat Stroke. Here's What to Watch For

The Chicago area is seeing dangerously high temperatures, excessive humidity, and an intense heat for the second day in a row.

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Warning that has been in force for the entire Chicago area since early Tuesday will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat-related illness can strike quickly when the mercury soars upward, and there are specific symptoms that experts say you should watch out for during times of scorching weather.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you're going to be outside for any length of time, keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

According to the Office of the Emergency Management Center of Chicago, heat exhaustion, a milder form of heat-related illness can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

Here are the signs of heatstroke to watch for:

An extreme high body temperature

Dizziness and nausea

Throbbing headache, strong rapid pulse

Red, hot and dry skin

Irrational behavior

Rapid breathing

According to physicians at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, here are the signs of heat exhaustion to watch for:

Low blood pressure

Dehydration

Extreme weakness

Fainting or light-headedness

If you suspect a friend or family member is suffering from a heat-related illness, seek medical attention immediately, and move that person to a cooler area.