A's blow out White Sox, but Chicago wins series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run homer and Vimael Machin hit a two-run double in the decisive fifth inning to back Cole Irvin's second straight winning decision, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.



Defending AL Central champion Chicago had a four-game winning streak end with just the club's third loss in 12 games as it chases first-place Cleveland in the division race down the September stretch.



Machin delivered in the A's six-run sixth moments after a tying single by Tony Kemp, who homered in the sixth. Seth Brown hit an RBI double in the first against Johnny Cueto (7-8) lost for the first time in six career starts against Oakland.



Irvin (8-11) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits, struck out five and walked two over seven impressive innings.



A's outfielder Chad Pinder was ejected after the first inning when he came out to confront third base umpire Edwin Moscoso and had to be restrained by Machin. Pinder certainly was still upset about a foul ball call moments earlier down the left-field foul line when he thought he had an RBI single. The A's challenged the call and it was confirmed as foul.



Manager Mark Kotsay also ran out to argue but stayed in the game.



Cueto was tagged for seven runs, five earned, on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.



A moment of silence was held to remember Sept. 11 victims.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, who had surgery last month to repair a tear in his left middle finger, will see a hand specialist Tuesday to determine when he might be able to return. Acting manager Miguel Cairo remains hopeful Anderson could return this year. ... 3B Yoan Moncada had a day off to rest as a precaution given he had played five straight since coming back from the injured list with a strained left hamstring.



UP NEXT



After Monday's off day, RHP Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.78 ERA) takes the ball for Chicago back home against Colorado.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.