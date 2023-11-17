As a mysterious respiratory illness sickens dogs in 10 states, here are symptoms to watch for

Dogs in several states including Illinois have been sickened by a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness, a report from TODAY said.

The pneumonia-like illness, TODAY reported, starts as a cough and gradually worsens, with the illness also being resistant to antibiotics.

According to officials, dogs are most likely to contract the illness by coming into contact with other dogs, with places such as dog parks, kennels and groomers posing a larger risk.

Here's are the symptoms to watch out for, and which states symptoms of the illness have been reported in.

Symptoms associated with the mystery illness

In addition to coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses.

Dog owners who observe any of the above symptoms are advised to take their dog to a vet immediately.

While vets encourage dog owners to keep their furry friends away from places where other dogs are likely to be, it is stressed that dogs in need of veterinary care are seen as soon as symptoms are shown.

Vets also advise owners to ensure that their dogs are up to date with necessary vaccinations.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said that cases they have observed have fallen into one of the following three categories:

Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration (6-8 weeks or longer) that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24-36 hours.

Dog owners are advised to contact their veterinarian ahead of exposing their dogs to an environment with multiple other dogs.

States symptoms have been reported in

TODAY reports that veterinarians in the following states are confirmed to have observed cases that match the description of strep zoo:

Oregon

Colorado

New Hampshire

California

Indiana

Illinois

Washington

Idaho

Georgia

Florida

How to keep your dog safe

Though dog owners are advised to be careful, experts also clarify that owners should caution rather than worry, offering the following tips to help protect dogs from respiratory illnesses: