Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade to light up State Street Saturday

Halloween in Chicago is about to get a lot more colorful. At least that is the goal for artists and creatives across the city participating in the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, which returns to Chicago for its seventh year Saturday.

The parade, which takes place from from 6-8 p.m., will march down State Street as part of the grand finale of the city's "Halloweek" program.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to organizers, the event draws together world-renowned institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago organizations like Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field.

Artistic director, Commissioner Mark Kelly, believes the parade is a great opportunity to showcase the city's incredibly artistry and diversity.

"It's a celebration of Chicago's creative communities and it's filled with spectacle, giant puppets, fire artists, and circus acts...it's unlike most parades in Chicago. "

This event is free and open to the public. Commissioner Kelly also encourages families and people of all ages to come out and enjoy a very special Arts in the Dark Halloween parade as this event is "very kid friendly but also speaks to adults."

For more information on how you can get involved or participate in the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade click here.