Arthur Smith to Northwestern's Peter Skoronski: ‘You're So Boring'

Arthur Smith to Peter Skoronski: 'You're so boring'

Northwestern offensive tackle, Peter Skoronski, had a rough go in the predraft process.

"The head coach was on me the second I got in there," Skoronski said to The Athletic of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. "I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, 'You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.' The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, 'Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly.'"

The candidness of player interviews with NFL coaches is prominent around the league during the predraft process. Coaches sometimes want to test players and their mental fortitude. They make attempts like these to get under their skin.

Even before the interviews, people around the league held reservations against Skoronski because of his arm length. He ranked in the fourth percentile amongst NFL tackles' arm length.

Most people used it as a reason to tank his draft stock, saying he would likely need to move to the interior offensive line in the NFL to survive. And obviously, guards are less valuable than outside tackles, creating a path for Skoronski's draft stock to plummet.

What's more, the Bears, according to the story, didn't welcome Skoronski with open arms (no pun intended). They were somewhat aloof in meeting him, as Ryan Poles only briefly spoke to him and Skoronski was attached to offensive line coach Chris Morgan for the entirety of his visit.

"Skoronski spent most of his time with offensive line coach Chris Morgan. He talked with general manager Ryan Poles only briefly — perhaps a tipoff about how the team felt about him," Dan Pompei wrote.

The Bears didn't have Skoronski higher on their draft board than Darnell Wright, who the Bears selected No. 10 in the NFL draft. Poles admitted to the media after the draft they had Wright ranked as the best tackle in the draft.

But, seeing as Poles mentioned an affinity he has for local prospects and players, some prognosticated the Bears would be interested in Skoronski. He played at Northwestern University.

In the end, Skoronski was taken with the No. 14 pick to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans aren't worried about him becoming a tackle, either. They're overjoyed by his presence on the team and believe he'll get an immediate start on the offensive line.

