Artemi Panarin Welcomes Patrick Kane to the Rangers

Patrick Kane is headed to the New York Rangers where he'll team up with a former Chicago Blackhawks teammate, Artemi Panarin.

It'll have to wait till Thursday night however, when Kane will join Panarin and Vincent Trocheck's line.

In the mean time, Panarin made a video to welcome Kane to the Rangers.

Heard you guys wanted a Bread reaction 😂



SEE YOU SOON, TEAMMATE pic.twitter.com/COY6C2GwMW — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 1, 2023

"Patrick, Patrick... congratulations," Panarin said.

To the point.

The Blackhawks traded the franchise icon on Tuesday, ending an significant and successful era of hockey in Chicago.

It was a three-team deal between Chicago, the Rangers and the Arizona Coyotes, mainly to help retain salary.

In the end the Blackhawks acquired Andy Welinski, conditional second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (that could turn into a first if the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final this season), a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the Blackhawks in a full-scale rebuild, it felt inevitable that Kane would be moved ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. He was in the final year of his contract which carried a cap hit of $10.5 million and included a full no-movement clause.

Kane will go down as perhaps the greatest player in Blackhawks history. He was drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 and went on to lead the franchise to three Stanley Cup victories while picking up a Hart and Art Ross Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy along the way.

Kane ranks second in franchise history with 1,225 points, behind only Stan Mikita (1,467). It's only a matter of time before Kane's No. 88 is raised to the rafters and a statue is unveiled outside the United Center.

