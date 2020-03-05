Art Van Furniture to Close All Stores, Including 24 Locations in Illinois

Art Van Furniture, a Midwest fixture with over 140 locations, will close all of its stores, the company announced Thursday.

The company, one of the largest furniture retailers in the Midwest, operates 24 stores in Illinois, and also operates stores in Indiana and Michigan.

Liquidation sales will begin Friday.

The company blamed a challenging retail environment for the closures. Just last month, Crain’s Chicago Business reported that the company’s ownership was searching for a new buyer, and that the company had explored Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.