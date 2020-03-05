Art Van Furniture

Art Van Furniture to Close All Stores, Including 24 Locations in Illinois

Art Van Furniture, a Midwest fixture with over 140 locations, will close all of its stores, the company announced Thursday.  

The company, one of the largest furniture retailers in the Midwest, operates 24 stores in Illinois, and also operates stores in Indiana and Michigan.

Liquidation sales will begin Friday.

Local

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 3 mins ago

Registration for 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Remains Open

Yoan Moncada 31 mins ago

Yoán Moncada Reportedly Signs 6-Year Contract Extension With White Sox

The company blamed a challenging retail environment for the closures. Just last month, Crain’s Chicago Business reported that the company’s ownership was searching for a new buyer, and that the company had explored Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

This article tagged under:

Art Van Furniture
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us