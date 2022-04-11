Art On TheMART Returns With New Spring Program. Here's What You Can See Next

Now that spring is in session, the popular Art On TheMART public display in downtown Chicago will return with a new lineup of visuals.

Art on TheMART , the largest permanent digital projection in the world, is returning on April 9 for the launch of its 2022 Spring Program. The exhibition is located on the side of the Merchandise Mart building and overlooks the Riverwalk.

The latest program, presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium, will feature the premiere of two climate change-themed projections

The first projection to be unveiled is called Floe and was created by Chicago-native and choreographer Carrie Hanson, along with her dance company.

According to organizers, Floe showcases climate change, extreme weather, vanishing ice bodies of water and the human body.

"Floe invites viewers to approach climate change, mitigation and adaptation efforts with clear eyes and resolve," the show's website states.

Additionally, Floe is Art on TheMart's first projection in a series supporting the Year of Chicago Dance.

Choral, the second projection, was created by localStyle, a collaborative found in Amsterdam by artist Marlena Novak and composer Jay Alan Kim.

The audio visual installation presents images of a diverse array of coral species accompanied with electronic choir drones in the background.

"These fragile coral ecosystems are in a state of crisis, and Novak and Yim hope that by witnessing the beauty and charisma of these marvelous creatures, audiences will have a greater appreciation for ocean conservation efforts," the program states.

The two displays will run twice nightly at 8:30 and 9 p.m. from April 9 through June 29. Viewing is free to everyone.

In addition to the climate change series, Art on TheMART will also showcase works from American artist Nick Cave, including a remix of his original film Drive-By, specifically designed for the massive display.

"Brightly colored figures will dance across theMART’s iconic riverside façade, transporting the viewer to a kaleidoscopic other world on the river’s edge," the Mart states.

This display will run from May 5 through Sept. 7.