Art on THE MART Returns to Chicago Riverwalk This Spring

Chicagoans took advantage of the weekend’s warm weather to celebrate the return of Art on THE MART, a massive visual display projected onto the side of the city’s iconic Merchandise Mart along the Chicago River.

The exhibit started on Friday, and this year will feature commissions by artists Derrick Adams and Dr. Yiyun Kang, as well as a collection of art from students at Chicago Public Schools, according to a press release.

The first exhibit of the season comes from Adams, and it is entitled “Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons.”

That work will be on display nightly through July 5, according to officials.

“Working with THE MART as a canvas is completely unique and outside of the general gallery or museum context,” Adams said in a statement. “Through giving viewers a window into my imagination, I hope that they will again feel the magic of their childhood memories.”

In addition, art from CPS students will be on display from April 27 to May 14, immediately following the projection of “Funtime Unicorn.”

Later this year, Kang’s projections will combine digital animation and real footage, according to officials, and will run from Sept. 14 to Nov. 15.

Art on THE MART was founded in 2018 and is projected onto the building from across the river, spanning more than 2.5 acres.

During the summer, the start times will be adjusted to 9 p.m. from June 7 to Sept. 13. Prior to that, show times will take place at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night.

The exhibition is free and open to the public, and the best viewing experience can be had by visiting the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk along Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin streets, according to officials.

More information can be found on the exhibition’s website.