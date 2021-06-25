‘Art of Banksy' in Chicago: Tickets to Go on Sale Saturday as Opening Date Moves to August

The next set of tickets for Chicago's "Art of Banksy" exhibit go on sale Saturday as the exhibit's opening moves to August, organizers announced.

Tickets will go on sale on the "Art of Banksy" website at 2 p.m., ranging in price from approximately $40 to $75, according to a calendar on the website, depending on availability.

Chicago will hail over 80 original works from street artist Banksy in a new exhibit opening Aug. 7 to a "secret location" in the West Loop neighborhood.

Banksy's works are mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, according to the website, and include "Girl and Balloon" and "Flower Thrower," among others.

Exhibit officials added that indoor pieces from original works on canvas, wood and paper have been less exposed, but will be on display.

According to officials, $35 million worth of Banksy art will be featured in the upcoming exhibit.