‘Art of Banksy' in Chicago: Presale Tickets Released for Limited Time

Presale tickets for Chicago's "Art of Banksy" exhibit opened Tuesday for a limited time, the company announced.

The city of Chicago will hail over 80 original works from street artist Banksy in a new exhibit running July through November to a "secret location" in the West Loop neighborhood.

Presale ticket sales end May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be found here. As of Tuesday evening, some dates in July have already sold out and many have limited availability.

Depending on availability, tickets range from approximately $40 to $75, according to a calendar on the website.

Banksy's works are mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, according to the website, and include "Girl and Balloon" and "Flower Thrower," among others.

Exhibit officials added that indoor pieces from original works on canvas, wood and paper have been less exposed, but will be on display.

According to officials, $35 million worth of Banksy art will be featured in the upcoming exhibit.