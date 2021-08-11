‘Art of Banksy' Gets First Art Shipment, Prepares to Make Debut in Chicago This Weekend

The "Art of Banksy" exhibit received its first shipment of artwork, including the world-famous “Girl with Balloon” piece, Wednesday as the venue plans to open to the public Saturday.

The exhibit received the artwork from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, organizers announced.

Each crate being unloaded will be stamped and approved by Banksy’s official organization, Pest Control, which warrants the authenticity of each piece.

"The Art of Banksy" is the world’s largest exhibit ever assembled with over 80 original works made by elusive artist, Banksy. The artwork is valued at $35 million, ranging from prints, limited-edition pieces, canvasses and sculptures, among other works.

The artist's most recognizable works will be showcased, according to organizers, including “Flower Thrower,” "Rude Copper” and “Girl with Balloon.”

The exhibition will open with music, black walls, spotlights, hanging fixtures and storytelling, organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased at banksyexhibit.com starting at $39.99 and $29.99 for children 16 and under, with timed or flexible VIP ticket options.

The art exhibit will be open for viewings until Oct. 31 on the fourth floor of 369 N. State St.

Banksy’s identity remains a mystery in the art world.

His work has been showcased around the world including in cities like Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Auckland and Toronto.