Art Institute of Chicago to Reopen July 30 With Free Admission Offer For Illinois Residents

The Art Institute of Chicago announced Wednesday that the iconic museum will reopen to the public on July 30 after previously closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Free admission will be offered for Illinois residents through Aug. 3, according to the Art Institute.

Visitors must purchase tickets or reserve free tickets through the museum's website. Face coverings and maintaining physical distance from those outside individual groups will be required.

"The Art Institute will continue to be at the forefront in its responsiveness to evolving environmental and civic circumstances that impact the community," the museum said in a statement. "Operational changes have been implemented to ensure the collective well-being of visitors and staff while providing the familiar experience of care, trust, and excellence expected of the museum."

The museum’s initial hours will be noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first hour of each day will be reserved for members.

The exhibition "El Greco: Ambition and Defiance," on view for just a week before the museum closed, will remain open through Oct. 19. Other rescheduled and extended exhibits include, "Malangatana: Mozambique Modern, Bauhaus Chicago: Design in the City," "Pure Drawing: Seven Centuries of Art from the Gray Collection" and "Noda Tetsuya: My Life in Print. Monet and Chicago."