Art Institute of Chicago Lays Off More Than 50 Staffers

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to layoffs at a Chicago institution, as the Art Institute of Chicago has laid off more than 50 employees.

According to Kati Murphy, executive director of public affairs at the Art Institute, a total of 51 staff members, or 8 percent of the facility’s workforce, have been laid off amid the pandemic.

“This difficult decision was made in response to a reduction in museum visitors and changes to our internal structure that reflect the evolving needs of our institution and our community moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement.

The Art Institute is just the latest Chicago attraction to lay off workers during the pandemic. Brookfield Zoo laid off more than 50 employees as a result of a slowdown in visitors, and Lincoln Park Zoo also cut 18 workers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Adler Planetarium and Chicago Children’s Museum also cut workers during the pandemic, as did the Museum of Science and Industry.