art institute lions

Art Institute Lion Vandalized With Graffiti

George Mycyk

Someone vandalized one of the iconic lions that stand in front of the Art Institute of Chicago Wednesday.

Chicago police officers were seen at around 9 a.m. Wednesday responding to the Art Institute, where the lion statue on the north side of the museum's entrance had spray paint visible on its side.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the vandalism and further details were not available.

Local

Juneteenth 2 hours ago

Illinois Makes Juneteenth an Official State Holiday

Chicago Gourmet 2 hours ago

Chicago Gourmet Brings Culinary Bliss Back to the City This Fall, Food Festival Announces

A spokeswoman for the Art Institute said the museum was working to remove the paint, adding that the institution did not have security footage of the incident to share.

"We are disappointed that someone would choose to vandalize one of our lions, who serve as a symbol of Chicago to visitors from around the world," the Art Institute said in a statement.

"The museum is proud to have an extraordinary conservation team, who are working to remove the damage," the statement continued.

This article tagged under:

art institute lionsArt Institute of ChicagoArt Instituteart institute lionart institute lion vandalized
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us