Art Institute Announces New Salvador Dalí Exhibit Coming This Month

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced a new exhibition honoring artist Salvador Dalí, which will include a number of "rare loans from around the world."

Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears is scheduled to run from Feb. 18 to June 2. Art Institute members will be able to preview the show on Feb. 17.

The collection features 25 paintings, drawings, and surrealist objects created by Dalí at the height of his career.

"The exhibition brings together icons of the Art Institute’s Surrealism collection—such as Inventions of the Monsters (1937), Venus de Milo with Drawers (1936), and Mae West’s Face Which May be Used as a Surrealist Apartment (1934–35)—alongside celebrated loans from around the world," the Art Institute's website states. "New technical analysis illuminates further hidden and disappearing imagery within Dalí’s works that offer veiled personal meditations on his wry, sophisticated, and ultimately paranoid approach to art making."

Dalí was a renowned Spanish artist and notable figure in the Surrealist movement. His work has been the inspiration for numerous contemporary artists, such as Jeff Koons.

The new exhibit is the Art Institute's first-ever exhibit devoted to Dali.

To learn more about Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears, see here.