It's a frigid day out in Chicago, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees at times. And with school and public libraries closed due to Presidents Day, some might be looking to get out of the house but still stay warm.

That's where free museum days across Chicago comes in.

Here's a look at Chicago museums and attractions offering free admission days on Monday, Feb. 17.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago will offer "free winter weekdays" for Illinois residents, with free admission every Monday, Thursday and Friday through March 14. That includes Monday, Feb. 17, according to the museum.

The museum is typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, beginning Wednesday, March 5, the Art Institute will be open on Wednesdays, which means March 5 and March 12 will also be part of the Institute's 2025 "free winter week days."

Tickets can be reserved in advance here.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in suburban Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden has a free day on Monday, Feb. 17. has a number of free museum days for Illinois residents through March. Preregistration is required and parking fees apply, the organization said.

March free days at the Chicago Botanic Garden are March 17-20.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum offers the following free days for Illinois residents for winter 2025:

February: Tuesday - Friday every week in February, along with President's Day, on Monday, Feb. 17

More information can be found here.

Other museums with February free days

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., including New Year's Day.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free on Wednesdays, the Field Museum says. Below are the free Wednesdays coming up this winter:

February: 19, 26

19, 26 March: 5, 12, 19, 26

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois residents can visit the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, formerly known as the Museum of Science and Industry, on the following days in winter 2025:

February: 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The museum offers free admission days on Thursdays for Illinois residents, and on those days, a $10 donation is suggested. You have the option to reserve your admission tickets online or in person.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents on the following winter days:

February: 18-20, 25-27

The Shedd will also offer free nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25

For ticket reservations made online, there is a $5 convenience fee. For ticket reservations made over the phone, there is no fee.

More information can be found here.

Swedish American Museum

The museum celebrating Swedish-American cultural heritage and tradition offers free admission on the second Tuesday of every month throughout the year. Plus, children under 1 year old get in for free.

Museums that always offer free admission