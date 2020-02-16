Arson Suspected in Fatal Englewood Fire

Police are conducting an arson investigation after a man was found dead Jan. 10 in a fire in Englewood on the South Side.

The man’s neighbor was injured trying to rescue him, Chicago police said.

Crews responded to the fire about 11:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Union Avenue at a two-flat home, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Authorities found a 62-year-old man on the floor and a neighbor suffering from smoke inhalation from trying to rescue him, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said.

The neighbor was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said arson investigators were called to the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy conducted found the man died of “multiple injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.