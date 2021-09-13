Arson Suspect Arrested After Posting Video About Fire on App: Chicago Police

A Chicago man was charged with arson after admitting on camera to setting a fire in a residential building in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police arrested Edward Robinson, 19, on Thursday after discovering the video on the Citizen app, which allows users to read and report crime, broadcast live and leave comments.

Robinson livestreamed the video as Chicago firefighters put out the blaze in the 1500 block of South Christiana.

In it, Robinson can be heard saying, "I just caused this fire with this torch in my pocket," as he pans down to what appears to be a lighter.

Later he says, "the person recording is the reason why this fire is happening."

Chicago police say Robinson started the fire in a dumpster on Sept. 8, just before 6:30 p.m. The fire then spread to a nearby house. A 50-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were inside at the time but not injured.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated arson and possession of a controlled substance.

At a bond hearing Saturday, Robinson's bail was set at $500,000. If posted, he would be subjected to electronic monitoring. He is expected back in court later this month.

In a statement, Chicago police said they monitor the Citizen app as well as other social media platforms 24 hours a day.

It goes on to say, "We encourage all residents to contact CPD with information about a crime that has been committed or is anticipated. Tips and information could be shared anonymously by using cpdtip.com."