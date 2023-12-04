Arson investigation underway after Chicago's historic Swift Mansion catches fire

An arson investigation is underway after a fires broke out a historic mansion in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said.

According to the flames first broke out, at the Swift Mansion, located at 4500 S. Michigan Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews were able to extinguish the flames within a few hours.

At around 2:30 p.m., the fire rekindled, causing flames to be visible through the roof.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It looked like the roof has been severely compromised," said Ald. Pat Dowell, who's ward includes the mansion.

While no injuries were reported, it's unclear what contents were lost in the fire.

The house appeared to be undergoing renovations when the fire erupted, according to officials.

"We won't know until later, the memorabilia and historical information that was contained within that we may never be able to recapture," Dowell added. "This is definitely a devastating thing to have happened in the community."

Built in 1892 by the founder of a meatpacking company, the Swift Mansion once served as a funeral home and later the headquarters of the Chicago Urban League.

In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The building has also served as a place where men released from prison can receive social services as well as a workforce training center.