Arrest Warrants Issued for Suspect in Riverdale Double Murder

An arrest warrant has been issued in the case of a 32-year-old man who allegedly killed the mother of his child and her brother, then abducted his child in late November.

According to Riverdale police, Clarence Hebron is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Damien and Jessica Beal.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call in the 14200 block of South Tracy on Nov. 27. On arrival, they found Damien Beal outside of the residence. He had suffered a gunshot wound, and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His sister Jessica had also been shot, and was found inside of the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Riverdale police officer saw a vehicle leaving the scene and initiated a pursuit. Police say Hebron was able to escape after they lost sight of the vehicle near 127th Street and Interstate 57 in Calumet Park.

An Amber Alert was issued later that afternoon after police say Hebron had abducted his 1-year-old son from the scene. The boy was later turned in at a local police station, safe and unharmed.

Hebron’s vehicle was later found abandoned, and he remains at large. He is described as a Black male, 32 years of age and standing 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Riverdale police at 708-841-2203, or to call 911. Hebron is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.