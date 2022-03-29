Arrest Warrant Issued for 18-Year-Old in Fatal Rosemont Mall Shooting

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old Chicago resident accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl during an altercation in suburban Rosemont last week.

According to Rosemont police, 18-year-old Jose Matias is wanted in connection with the shooting, which claimed the life of Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago on Friday.

Police say that the shooting occurred near the food court on Friday night during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities say that Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him.

He was later pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital. A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say they have located the maroon 2008 Honda that Matias was driving on the night of the shooting, but they say that the suspect in the shooting remains at-large.

Any individual with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Rosemont police at 224-585-2865. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting “TIP RPSD” to the number 888-777.

Matias is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.