Man Charged in Englewood Home Shooting

Keilon Jones has been charged with attempted murder after police identified him as "an individual who discharged a firearm" in an Englewood incident that wounded 13 people in December.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at a residence on the 5700 block of South May St. A total of 13 people were shot in the incident.

On Jan. 16, police arrested Jones in the 13900 block of South Indiana Ave. in Riverdale, Illinois.

Jones, 25, has also been charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. He's expected in Bond Court on Jan. 18.