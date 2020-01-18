Englewood House Shooting

Man Charged in Englewood Home Shooting

A total of 13 people were shot in the Dec. 22 incident

By Dylan Van Sickle

Getty Images

Keilon Jones has been charged with attempted murder after police identified him as "an individual who discharged a firearm" in an Englewood incident that wounded 13 people in December.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at a residence on the 5700 block of South May St. A total of 13 people were shot in the incident.

On Jan. 16, police arrested Jones in the 13900 block of South Indiana Ave. in Riverdale, Illinois.

Local

Fifth City 1 hour ago

Man Shot in Fifth City Drive-by

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Flight Cancellations Continue as Winter Storm Hits Chicago

Jones, 25, has also been charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. He's expected in Bond Court on Jan. 18.

This article tagged under:

Englewood House ShootingChicago Police DepartmentEnglewoodchicago crime
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us