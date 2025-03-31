Arrest made in connection with Streeterville movie theater shooting

An arrest has been made in connection to a female tourist who was reportedly shot in Streeterville earlier this month.

The woman, a tourist visiting from Connecticut, was walking down the street with her 11-year-old son when she was struck by gunfire near the AMC River East 21 Movie Theater. The woman suffered superficial wounds from the gunfire, and was treated and released at a local hospital.

According to Chicago Police, a 15-year-old male offender was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of W. 87th St. He was identified as the offender who discharged the firearm and struck the 46-year-old female victim.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery for discharging the firearm, police said.

Ald. Brendan Reilly, who represents Chicago’s 42nd ward, says a large gathering of teens was reported in the area shortly before the shooting, and had been kicked out of the AMC River East theater. A disturbance broke out in the crowd and a teen pulled a weapon out of a backpack and fired at least six shots, Reilly told NBC Chicago.

According to police, the offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No further information is available at this time.