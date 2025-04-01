Arrest made in connection to Hammond bar shooting, police say

An arrest has been in connection to the shooting at a bar in Hammond, Indiana Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 4 a.m. at Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, where they found two people killed and three others wounded.

According to police, the shooting was originally believed to be domestic in nature, prompting an investigation.

After investigating, authorities arrested 31-year-old Caprice Edward Cashaw of Merrillville. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder and attempted murder.

Police said each charge has been enhanced due to the use of a firearm during the crimes.

No further information is available at this time.