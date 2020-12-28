Arrest Made in Aurora Christmas Drive-By Shooting

A 26-year-old Aurora man is charged with firing shots, but not hitting anyone, on Christmas Day in the western suburbs.

Michael Corral allegedly made threats to the victim before driving past the victim’s home in the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Aurora Township and firing shots, the Kane County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies used home surveillance video to identify the suspect’s vehicle from the 2 p.m. shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the vehicle that evening near Lincoln and Evans avenues in Aurora and arrested Corral.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Corral’s home and recovered additional evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Corral is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card.

He posted 10% of his $75,000 bail and was released from custody, according to Sheriff Ronald Hain.