Around a Dozen Children Evaluated After Pepper Spray Released at Zion Daycare

Around one dozen children were evaluated by first responders Monday at Lee's Family Daycare and Learning Center in Zion after a mother used pepper spray on another mother during an argument, authorities stated.

At around 5 p.m., the two women got into an argument after one woman said her child was scratched by the other woman's child. One of the women retrieved pepper spray, sprayed the other woman and then fled, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

While children were evaluated at the scene, no one was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

NBC 5 called the daycare facility for comment, but no one picked up the phone late Monday.