Armed thieves targeting bar patrons waiting for rideshare drivers: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating a number of incidents in which bar patrons were robbed while waiting for rideshare drivers, according to authorities.

At least eight robberies were reported between Jan. 5 and Feb. 23 in the Gold Coast and Lake View East neighborhoods, according to police. In each incident, the victims were approached after exiting a bar and waiting for a rideshare on the street.

A suspect displayed a gun or used physical force and demanded property from the victim before fleeing the scene, authorities said. In several incidents, victims' banking information was accessed through phones that were stolen, according to police.

Here's when and where the crimes were reported:

Jan. 5 - 1:30 a.m. - 3500 block of North Clark Street

Jan. 5 - 2:30 a.m. - 3500 block of North Clark Street

Jan. 11 - 1:10 a.m. - 3500 block of North Clark Street

Jan. 11 - 3 a.m. - 0-100 block of West Division Street

Jan. 12 - 2:16 a.m. - 0-100 block of East Elm Street

Feb. 9 - 2 a.m. - 1000 block of West Newport

Feb. 23 - 1:55 a.m. - 3500 block of North Clark

Feb. 23 - 3:45 a.m. - 3600 block of North Clark